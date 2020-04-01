Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $1.49 Million Stock Holdings in BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its stake in BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) by 48.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,300 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.08% of BMC Stock worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in BMC Stock by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,260,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,850,000 after acquiring an additional 142,389 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of BMC Stock by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,427,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,959,000 after purchasing an additional 122,549 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in BMC Stock by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 861,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,716,000 after purchasing an additional 70,057 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BMC Stock in the 4th quarter valued at $20,519,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in BMC Stock by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 711,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,409,000 after buying an additional 5,711 shares in the last quarter.

Get BMC Stock alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BMCH shares. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (down previously from $33.00) on shares of BMC Stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet cut shares of BMC Stock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Benchmark began coverage on shares of BMC Stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks upgraded BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered BMC Stock from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

In related news, insider David E. Flitman acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.16 per share, for a total transaction of $429,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,618 shares in the company, valued at $2,378,684.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMCH stock opened at $17.73 on Wednesday. BMC Stock Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $31.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.08.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. BMC Stock had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $890.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. BMC Stock’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that BMC Stock Holdings Inc will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BMC Stock

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for BMC Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMC Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.