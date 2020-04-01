Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $1.41 Million Position in Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its holdings in shares of Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.22% of Innophos worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IPHS. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Innophos by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 627,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,063,000 after buying an additional 16,946 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its stake in shares of Innophos by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 614,078 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,638,000 after acquiring an additional 9,517 shares during the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in Innophos during the fourth quarter worth $9,058,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Innophos by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 136,779 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after purchasing an additional 26,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Innophos by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 132,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Innophos stock opened at $31.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $629.88 million, a P/E ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.15. Innophos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $37.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.94.

IPHS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innophos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine raised Innophos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Innophos from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th.

Innophos Profile

Innophos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces specialty ingredients with applications in food, health, nutrition, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Food, Health and Nutrition; Industrial Specialties; and Other. The company's specialty ingredients include specialty phosphate salts and specialty phosphoric acids, as well as other mineral, enzyme, and botanical based specialty ingredients that are used as flavor enhancers in beverages; electrolytes in sports drinks; texture modifiers in cheeses; leavening agents in baked goods; calcium and phosphorus fortification in food and beverages; moisture and color retention in seafood, poultry, and meat; excipients in vitamins, minerals, nutritional supplements, and pharmaceuticals; and abrasives in toothpaste.

