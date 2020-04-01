Public Sector Pension Investment Board Decreases Stock Holdings in DXP Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:DXPE)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its holdings in DXP Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:DXPE) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.20% of DXP Enterprises worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DXPE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in DXP Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in DXP Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in DXP Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in DXP Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.51% of the company’s stock.

DXPE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub cut DXP Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Sidoti decreased their price objective on DXP Enterprises from $37.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

DXP Enterprises stock opened at $12.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. DXP Enterprises Inc has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $45.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 2.59.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $295.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.30 million. DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 10.81%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DXP Enterprises Inc will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment offers MRO products, equipment, and integrated services, including technical expertise and logistics services.

