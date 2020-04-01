Public Sector Pension Investment Board Decreases Position in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its stake in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,962 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 7,790 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Apache were worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apache in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Apache by 3,275.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,215 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apache during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apache by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apache during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apache alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on APA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Apache from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of Apache from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Apache from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 16th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apache presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.13.

NYSE APA opened at $4.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.03. Apache Co. has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $38.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Apache had a positive return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 55.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Apache Co. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 23.92%.

About Apache

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Apache Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apache and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.