Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys New Shares in Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 54,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.05% of Atlantica Yield as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AY. Beck Bode LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Yield in the 4th quarter valued at $7,939,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Atlantica Yield by 335.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 140,086 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in Atlantica Yield by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 30,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 13,229 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Atlantica Yield by 268.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 7,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Atlantica Yield in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $341,000. 42.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AY stock opened at $22.30 on Wednesday. Atlantica Yield PLC has a 52 week low of $17.74 and a 52 week high of $32.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 35.97 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.76 and its 200-day moving average is $25.90.

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $213.29 million for the quarter. Atlantica Yield had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 3.75%. As a group, analysts forecast that Atlantica Yield PLC will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%. Atlantica Yield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 268.85%.

Several analysts recently commented on AY shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Atlantica Yield from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlantica Yield from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Atlantica Yield from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Atlantica Yield from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Atlantica Yield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2018, it had 24 assets, including 1,496 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,152 miles of electric transmission lines; and water desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

