Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) Stock Holdings Lifted by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Primo Water by 176.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Primo Water in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Primo Water in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Primo Water by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Primo Water by 104.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

PRMW has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $19.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.90.

Shares of PRMW opened at $9.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.55 and its 200-day moving average is $13.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Primo Water Co. has a 12-month low of $6.33 and a 12-month high of $16.00.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $600.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.40 million. Primo Water had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 7.11%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Primo Water Co. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

In other Primo Water news, CEO Thomas Harrington acquired 84,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.08 per share, with a total value of $1,014,720.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,049,124.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

