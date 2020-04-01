Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII)’s stock price traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $46.76 and last traded at $47.17, 832,319 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 23% from the average session volume of 1,083,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.44.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PII shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Polaris Industries from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush lowered shares of Polaris Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Polaris Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Polaris Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Polaris Industries from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.36.

Get Polaris Industries alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.03.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Polaris Industries had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 39.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. This is a boost from Polaris Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.24%.

In other Polaris Industries news, Director Annette K. Clayton sold 38,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total transaction of $3,646,755.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Polaris Industries by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC boosted its stake in Polaris Industries by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 14,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII)

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

Read More: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.