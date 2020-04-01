Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,576 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TPH. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TRI Pointe Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,787 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 162.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,123 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 5,643 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,591 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wedbush raised their target price on TRI Pointe Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine lowered TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. B. Riley lowered TRI Pointe Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.60.

Shares of TPH opened at $8.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. TRI Pointe Group Inc has a 12 month low of $5.89 and a 12 month high of $18.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.99.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. TRI Pointe Group had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. TRI Pointe Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that TRI Pointe Group Inc will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

TRI Pointe Group Profile

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

