Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BOOT. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Boot Barn during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 2,925.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Boot Barn from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $46.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Boot Barn from $53.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on Boot Barn from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Boot Barn from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Boot Barn presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.85.

BOOT stock opened at $12.93 on Wednesday. Boot Barn Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $8.03 and a 52-week high of $48.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.43.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Boot Barn had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Boot Barn’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings Inc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

