Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Takes $33,000 Position in Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 783 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PRGS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Progress Software in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Progress Software by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Progress Software by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,590 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Progress Software in the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PRGS. Wedbush decreased their price target on Progress Software from $58.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Progress Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

In other Progress Software news, CFO Paul A. Jalbert sold 708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $33,984.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,675,008. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Charles Francis Kane sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $336,825.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 78,243 shares in the company, valued at $3,513,893.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,417 shares of company stock worth $936,696 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $32.00 on Wednesday. Progress Software Corp has a 52 week low of $28.09 and a 52 week high of $52.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 38.55 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.57.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $113.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.20 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Progress Software Corp will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.82%.

Progress Software declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 16th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to purchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

