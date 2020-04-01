Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Sells 7,460 Shares of The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd cut its position in The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI) by 59.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,996 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,460 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in The Rubicon Project were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Rubicon Project by 344.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 129,454 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 100,305 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of The Rubicon Project by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,184 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of The Rubicon Project by 3.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 380,169 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after buying an additional 12,750 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of The Rubicon Project by 54.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 339,407 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after buying an additional 119,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of The Rubicon Project by 98.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 36,004 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RUBI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Rubicon Project from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of The Rubicon Project from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of The Rubicon Project from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of The Rubicon Project from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.38.

NYSE RUBI opened at $5.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.88 and a 200-day moving average of $8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $320.34 million, a PE ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.06. The Rubicon Project Inc has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $13.11.

The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $48.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.50 million. The Rubicon Project had a negative net margin of 16.29% and a negative return on equity of 14.39%. As a group, analysts predict that The Rubicon Project Inc will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Jonathan Feldman sold 15,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $162,027.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 95,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $986,859.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Day sold 24,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total value of $255,534.27. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,420 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,972.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,095,812 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

The Rubicon Project, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. It offers applications and services for digital advertising inventory sellers, including Websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties, to sell their advertising inventory; applications and services for buyers, such as advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms, to buy advertising inventory; and a marketplace over which such transactions are executed.

