Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Sells 6,771 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lowered its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 91.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,771 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Cerner were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 429.2% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Cerner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Cerner news, VP Donald Trigg sold 17,400 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.94, for a total transaction of $1,373,556.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Randy D. Sims sold 188,780 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $15,102,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 392,180 shares of company stock valued at $31,200,356 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cerner stock opened at $62.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of 38.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.17. Cerner Co. has a 1 year low of $53.08 and a 1 year high of $80.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 9.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Cerner’s payout ratio is currently 29.88%.

CERN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target (down from $85.00) on shares of Cerner in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cerner from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cfra raised their price target on Cerner from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cerner from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Cerner from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cerner currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.79.

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

