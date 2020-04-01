Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Purchases Shares of 450 American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in shares of American States Water by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of American States Water in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of American States Water by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American States Water in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of American States Water by 711.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. 72.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AWR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of American States Water from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research boosted their price objective on shares of American States Water from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of American States Water from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of American States Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.75.

Shares of AWR opened at $81.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85 and a beta of 0.06. American States Water Co has a 1-year low of $65.11 and a 1-year high of $96.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $113.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.33 million. American States Water had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that American States Water Co will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.28%.

In related news, VP Bryan K. Switzer sold 400 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $34,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,494. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

