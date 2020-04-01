Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Purchases Shares of 3,615 Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,615 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DBD. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,361,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,446,000 after buying an additional 15,528 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 1.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 119,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,745,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the third quarter valued at approximately $187,000. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DBD opened at $3.52 on Wednesday. Diebold Nixdorf Inc has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $14.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.17.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Diebold Nixdorf Inc will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Diebold Nixdorf from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diebold Nixdorf has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.69.

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, SVP Olaf Robert Heyden acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.41 per share, for a total transaction of $108,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen Costello acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.74 per share, for a total transaction of $69,920.00. Insiders acquired 82,835 shares of company stock worth $508,810 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The Banking segment offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

