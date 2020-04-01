Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Purchases New Position in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STOR. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Store Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Store Capital by 516.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Store Capital by 262.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Store Capital by 132.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Store Capital by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

STOR has been the subject of several research reports. SunTrust Banks lowered Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Store Capital from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Store Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BTIG Research cut Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Store Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.75.

Shares of Store Capital stock opened at $18.12 on Wednesday. Store Capital Corp has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $40.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $173.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.70 million. Store Capital had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 42.81%. Store Capital’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Store Capital Corp will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Store Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.35%.

In other news, EVP Andrew Rosivach purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.10 per share, for a total transaction of $321,000.00. Also, CFO Catherine F. Long purchased 3,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.20 per share, with a total value of $87,822.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 18,485 shares of company stock valued at $565,972. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

