Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,426,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,770,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,015,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $151,536,000 after buying an additional 140,417 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 317,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,729,000 after buying an additional 130,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 293,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,139,000 after buying an additional 96,400 shares during the last quarter. 78.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SIGI stock opened at $49.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.79. Selective Insurance Group has a one year low of $37.05 and a one year high of $81.35.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.28. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $728.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.91%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SIGI shares. ValuEngine raised Selective Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised Selective Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, JMP Securities raised Selective Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Selective Insurance Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

