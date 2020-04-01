Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,471 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of KEMET by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,722 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of KEMET during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of KEMET in the 4th quarter worth $222,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KEMET in the 4th quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of KEMET in the 3rd quarter worth $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Get KEMET alerts:

KEM opened at $24.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.42. KEMET Co. has a 1 year low of $15.87 and a 1 year high of $27.61.

KEMET (NYSE:KEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. KEMET had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The business had revenue of $294.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KEMET Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KEM shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KEMET from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KEMET from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

In related news, Director Robert G. Paul sold 6,000 shares of KEMET stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $156,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,201 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,278.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

KEMET Profile

KEMET Corporation manufactures and sells passive electronic components under the KEMET brand worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Solid Capacitors, Film and Electrolytic; and Electro-Magnetic, Sensors, and Actuators. It offers tantalum, aluminum polymer, and ceramic capacitors; film, paper, and wet aluminum electrolytic capacitors; electromagnetic interference filters; and electro-magnetic compatible materials and devices, piezo materials and actuators, and various types of sensors.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for KEMET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KEMET and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.