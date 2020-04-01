Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $977,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 56,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 21,769 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 924,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,732,000 after purchasing an additional 453,057 shares during the period. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HOPE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Hope Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

NASDAQ:HOPE opened at $8.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.21 and a 200-day moving average of $13.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Hope Bancorp Inc has a twelve month low of $7.06 and a twelve month high of $15.51.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $126.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.50 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Hope Bancorp Inc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

