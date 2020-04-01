Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,271 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Great Western Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Great Western Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Great Western Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $309,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Great Western Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $310,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Great Western Bancorp alerts:

In other Great Western Bancorp news, Director Thomas Edward Henning bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.77 per share, for a total transaction of $51,540.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter Robert Chapman sold 4,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $138,414.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $880,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

GWB opened at $20.48 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.51. Great Western Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $16.87 and a 1 year high of $36.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $120.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.05 million. Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 27.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Great Western Bancorp Inc will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GWB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Stephens downgraded Great Western Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Raymond James began coverage on Great Western Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.40.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

See Also: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB).

Receive News & Ratings for Great Western Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Western Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.