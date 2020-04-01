Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPF. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 8,276 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $622,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 116,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after buying an additional 26,516 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 973,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,798,000 after buying an additional 10,737 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CPF opened at $15.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.70 million, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.07. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $30.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.31.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $57.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.90 million. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 11.26%. Analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is currently 45.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CPF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Hawaii. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

