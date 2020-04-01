Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $38,000 Investment in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,412 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SFNC. Newport Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 96.6% in the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 2,258,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,686 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,801,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,427,000 after buying an additional 467,496 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,077,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Simmons First National by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,497,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,117,000 after acquiring an additional 281,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,368,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,673,000 after acquiring an additional 198,302 shares during the period. 21.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SFNC stock opened at $18.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.89 and a 200-day moving average of $24.26. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Simmons First National Co. has a 52 week low of $14.56 and a 52 week high of $27.29.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Simmons First National had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $212.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.91%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SFNC. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Simmons First National from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $29.50 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Simmons First National to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Simmons First National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

