Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $37,000 Investment in Meridian Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EBSB)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EBSB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,828 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EBSB. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,168 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Meridian Bancorp by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 290,148 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,829,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,763 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Meridian Bancorp by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EBSB. TheStreet lowered Meridian Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub cut Meridian Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Meridian Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Meridian Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Shares of Meridian Bancorp stock opened at $11.22 on Wednesday. Meridian Bancorp Inc has a twelve month low of $8.88 and a twelve month high of $20.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $594.73 million, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.63.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33. Meridian Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 23.98%. The company had revenue of $47.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Meridian Bancorp Inc will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. Meridian Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

Meridian Bancorp Profile

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, as well as commercial checking accounts.

