Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $36,000 Investment in El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in El Pollo LoCo in the third quarter worth $667,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in El Pollo LoCo by 222.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 48,322 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 33,322 shares during the period. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in El Pollo LoCo by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 73,385 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in El Pollo LoCo in the 4th quarter worth $496,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of El Pollo LoCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $530,000. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LOCO shares. SunTrust Banks raised shares of El Pollo LoCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of El Pollo LoCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of El Pollo LoCo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of El Pollo LoCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

LOCO stock opened at $8.45 on Wednesday. El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $16.65. The company has a market cap of $282.12 million, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.61 and a 200 day moving average of $13.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. El Pollo LoCo had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $107.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. El Pollo LoCo’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About El Pollo LoCo

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company offers citrus-marinated, flame-grilled chicken, and handcrafted entrée products, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as under 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

