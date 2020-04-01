Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Lowers Stake in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd cut its position in shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 62.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 936 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,553 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Zumiez were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZUMZ. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zumiez by 616.9% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in Zumiez in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zumiez in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zumiez in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Zumiez alerts:

In related news, CEO Richard Miles Brooks sold 48,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $1,635,983.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,604,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,593,363.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zumiez stock opened at $17.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $449.80 million, a PE ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.56. Zumiez Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.13 and a 1 year high of $35.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. Zumiez had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $328.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Zumiez’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Zumiez Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZUMZ shares. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on shares of Zumiez from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wedbush raised shares of Zumiez from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Zumiez from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Zumiez from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.29.

About Zumiez

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Recommended Story: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.