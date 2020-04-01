Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Lowers Holdings in Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd reduced its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG) by 69.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,460 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 155,831.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 477,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,666,000 after buying an additional 476,844 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,060,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,388,000 after acquiring an additional 359,242 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 1,142.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 350,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,871,000 after acquiring an additional 322,241 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,773,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 4,016.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 272,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,659,000 after acquiring an additional 265,746 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JHG opened at $15.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Janus Henderson Group PLC has a 12-month low of $11.81 and a 12-month high of $27.50.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $463.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.48 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group PLC will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is 58.30%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Janus Henderson Group from to in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.57.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

