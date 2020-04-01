Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Invests $45,000 in Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,191 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,077,242 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $63,884,000 after buying an additional 202,606 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,498,955 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,119,000 after acquiring an additional 186,050 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Vocera Communications by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,403,771 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,142,000 after purchasing an additional 538,966 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Vocera Communications by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 848,752 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,621,000 after purchasing an additional 89,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Vocera Communications by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 755,895 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,693,000 after purchasing an additional 140,475 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VCRA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vocera Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Vocera Communications from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Vocera Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vocera Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.62.

VCRA opened at $21.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $695.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.62 and a beta of -0.01. Vocera Communications Inc has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $35.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $49.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.28 million. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.11% and a negative net margin of 9.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Vocera Communications Inc will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Justin Spencer sold 6,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total value of $124,667.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 158,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,159,150.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 14,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $301,486.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,381 shares of company stock worth $2,045,038. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vocera Communications Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

