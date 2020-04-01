Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Invests $41,000 in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,179 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 91,819 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,669,000 after buying an additional 5,023 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of AeroVironment by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after buying an additional 26,914 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in AeroVironment during the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AeroVironment by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 132,259 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AVAV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AeroVironment from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. William Blair cut AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on AeroVironment from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on AeroVironment from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on AeroVironment from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.80.

In related news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,896 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total value of $474,100.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 56,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,852,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.93, for a total value of $536,375.28. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 56,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,806,253.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AVAV opened at $60.96 on Wednesday. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $72.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.56 and a quick ratio of 6.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 49.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.08.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.18). AeroVironment had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $61.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. AeroVironment’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

