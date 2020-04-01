Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Invests $38,000 in Cryolife Inc (NYSE:CRY)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Cryolife Inc (NYSE:CRY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CRY. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cryolife by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,301,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,260,000 after purchasing an additional 102,513 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cryolife by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,018,649 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,595,000 after buying an additional 267,237 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Cryolife by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 709,138 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,211,000 after acquiring an additional 161,059 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Cryolife by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 427,750 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,588,000 after acquiring an additional 11,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Cryolife by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 307,182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,322,000 after acquiring an additional 71,292 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Cryolife alerts:

In other news, VP Jean F. Holloway sold 8,458 shares of Cryolife stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $253,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,019,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

CRY has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Cryolife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. First Analysis downgraded shares of Cryolife from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Cryolife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Cryolife in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of CRY stock opened at $16.92 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $642.50 million, a PE ratio of 423.11, a P/E/G ratio of 58.71 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 2.97. Cryolife Inc has a 1-year low of $12.63 and a 1-year high of $33.00.

Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Cryolife had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $69.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.95 million. Equities research analysts expect that Cryolife Inc will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cryolife Company Profile

CryoLife, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues for use in cardiac and vascular surgeries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers BioGlue, an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X mechanical heart valves for aortic and mitral indications; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch for use in cardiac and vascular repairing activities; and PerClot, an absorbable powdered hemostat for use in surgical procedures, including cardiac, vascular, orthopedic, neurological, gynecological, ENT, and trauma surgeries.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cryolife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryolife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.