Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Invests $37,000 in Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after buying an additional 23,152 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $596,000. Columbus Circle Investors raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 924,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,472,000 after purchasing an additional 234,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Miles W. Mchugh sold 1,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total transaction of $34,340.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 137,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,726,797.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry Moze sold 2,106 shares of Horizon Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $59,347.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,745,427.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 194,698 shares of company stock worth $6,880,462 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

HZNP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Horizon Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. JMP Securities raised their target price on Horizon Therapeutics to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Horizon Therapeutics from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Horizon Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.14.

HZNP opened at $29.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Horizon Therapeutics PLC has a 12-month low of $22.69 and a 12-month high of $39.10.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $363.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.25 million. Horizon Therapeutics had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 44.08%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics PLC will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

