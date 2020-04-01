Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Invests $33,000 in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit (NYSE:ANH)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit (NYSE:ANH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,718,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,649,000 after buying an additional 156,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,238,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,694,000 after buying an additional 248,876 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit by 3,176.6% in the fourth quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 819,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,957,000 after buying an additional 794,158 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 624,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,197,000 after buying an additional 29,975 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 416,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 10,952 shares during the period. 49.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit alerts:

ANH opened at $1.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $113.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.57. Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $4.32. The company has a current ratio of 41.82, a quick ratio of 41.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.29.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit (NYSE:ANH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $33.01 million for the quarter. Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit had a negative net margin of 43.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.99%.

In related news, Director Dominique Mielle purchased 11,000 shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $35,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,125. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

About Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It primarily invests in, finances, and manages a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities and loans that are guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association or the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.