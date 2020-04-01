Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Invests $32,000 in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 366 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Emcor Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Emcor Group by 68.1% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Emcor Group by 1,138.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Emcor Group by 267.5% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,393 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Emcor Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $61.32 on Wednesday. Emcor Group Inc has a 1 year low of $41.85 and a 1 year high of $93.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.45.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. Emcor Group had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Emcor Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Emcor Group Inc will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Emcor Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Maxim Group lowered their price target on Emcor Group from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Emcor Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.50.

In related news, Director John W. Altmeyer purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.52 per share, for a total transaction of $58,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Emcor Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

