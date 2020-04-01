Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Invests $31,000 in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 200 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KSU. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Kansas City Southern by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. 90.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KSU opened at $127.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Kansas City Southern has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $178.59. The company has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.97.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $729.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.99 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 13.69%. Kansas City Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 23.19%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KSU shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Kansas City Southern from $178.00 to $177.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Kansas City Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price (up from $184.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kansas City Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.12.

In other Kansas City Southern news, insider Delano Jose Guillermo Zozaya sold 13,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total transaction of $2,250,088.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,605,247.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Warren K. Erdman sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total transaction of $624,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,344,468.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

