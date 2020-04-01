Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Invests $31,000 in Forterra Inc (NASDAQ:FRTA)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Forterra Inc (NASDAQ:FRTA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,655 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Forterra by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,898 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after buying an additional 36,595 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Forterra by 263.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 277,558 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 201,118 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Forterra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,216,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Forterra by 1,614.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 188,369 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 177,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forterra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,987,000. Institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FRTA shares. TheStreet raised shares of Forterra from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Forterra from $14.75 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub raised Forterra from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Forterra in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Forterra in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRTA opened at $5.98 on Wednesday. Forterra Inc has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $19.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.37 million, a P/E ratio of -49.83 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.09.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Forterra had a negative return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $363.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Forterra Inc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. It offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

