Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) by 126.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Lendingtree were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TREE. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lendingtree by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 366,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,113,000 after acquiring an additional 79,856 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Lendingtree by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 284,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,374,000 after purchasing an additional 63,188 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Lendingtree by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 339,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,067,000 after purchasing an additional 44,422 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lendingtree by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 508,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,423,000 after buying an additional 25,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lendingtree by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 508,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,423,000 after buying an additional 25,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TREE. Northland Securities raised Lendingtree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised Lendingtree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lendingtree from $370.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Lendingtree in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Lendingtree from $390.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.31.

Shares of Lendingtree stock opened at $183.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $269.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $310.21. Lendingtree Inc has a 12-month low of $156.57 and a 12-month high of $434.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 152.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.86.

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.31). Lendingtree had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $255.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lendingtree Inc will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

