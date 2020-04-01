Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Increases Position in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) by 123.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. 99.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

NYSE:REXR opened at $41.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc has a fifty-two week low of $31.79 and a fifty-two week high of $53.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 87.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.08.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 23.19%. The company had revenue of $74.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.31 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty Inc will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 69.92%.

In related news, CFO Adeel Khan sold 61,981 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $2,931,081.49. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,931,081.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 3,200 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $159,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,482.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 192,135 shares of company stock worth $9,261,656. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

REXR has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Rexford Industrial Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

Featured Story: What is Compound Interest?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.