Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Has $36,000 Stock Position in James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 892.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in James River Group were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in James River Group by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in James River Group by 386.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in James River Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in James River Group by 1,150.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in James River Group by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JRVR opened at $36.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 0.49. James River Group Holdings Ltd has a 1-year low of $25.34 and a 1-year high of $52.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. James River Group’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JRVR shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of James River Group from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of James River Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

In related news, CEO J Adam Abram bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.40 per share, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 455,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,204,748.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. Its Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

