Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Grows Holdings in Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) by 2,324.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Materion were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTRN. State Street Corp raised its position in Materion by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 793,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,194,000 after purchasing an additional 44,836 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Materion by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 438,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,063,000 after buying an additional 46,598 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Materion by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 323,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,210,000 after buying an additional 44,234 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Materion by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 320,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,084,000 after acquiring an additional 28,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Materion by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 300,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,862,000 after acquiring an additional 9,761 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Materion stock opened at $35.01 on Wednesday. Materion Corp has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $71.97. The company has a market cap of $740.71 million, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 4.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.70.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Materion had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $280.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Materion Corp will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.79%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MTRN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Materion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Materion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd.

In other news, Director Craig S. Shular sold 4,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total transaction of $281,234.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,234.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Materion Profile

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other.

