Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd reduced its position in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 92.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,161 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Dover were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Dover by 32.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,692,000 after purchasing an additional 40,841 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dover by 2.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 75,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Dover by 26.4% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Dover by 0.9% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 128,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Dover by 13.6% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 93,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,290,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DOV opened at $83.94 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.68 and a 200 day moving average of $106.35. The company has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.51. Dover Corp has a 1-year low of $62.95 and a 1-year high of $120.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Dover had a return on equity of 29.46% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. Dover’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dover Corp will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 33.05%.

In other Dover news, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 4,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $578,736.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 346,892 shares in the company, valued at $41,633,977.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $36,015.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 346,892 shares in the company, valued at $41,644,384.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,622 shares of company stock valued at $674,751 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Dover from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Dover in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Dover from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.33.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

