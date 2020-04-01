Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Decreases Stake in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd reduced its position in shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) by 34.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Alexander’s were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 35.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALX stock opened at $275.95 on Wednesday. Alexander’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $228.68 and a 12 month high of $394.70. The company has a current ratio of 15.77, a quick ratio of 15.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $298.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $326.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 0.45.

Alexander’s, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

