Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Buys Shares of 956 Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 97.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CMCO shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. CJS Securities cut Columbus McKinnon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut Columbus McKinnon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

CMCO stock opened at $25.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $612.41 million, a PE ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Columbus McKinnon Corp. has a 12-month low of $19.20 and a 12-month high of $43.09.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $199.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.24 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon Corp. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is 8.76%.

In other Columbus McKinnon news, VP Alan S. Korman sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total transaction of $64,379.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark D. Morelli sold 2,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $102,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,939 shares of company stock worth $1,129,831 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

