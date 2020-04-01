Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Buys Shares of 333 Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Group 1 Automotive by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 893,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,379,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 667,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,702,000 after buying an additional 209,690 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 619,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,978,000 after acquiring an additional 7,913 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 264,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,419,000 after acquiring an additional 4,586 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 209,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,988,000 after acquiring an additional 13,525 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GPI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $119.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $120.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Stephens dropped their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $115.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $127.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.43.

In other news, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.71, for a total transaction of $533,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,534,308.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GPI opened at $44.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $816.74 million, a PE ratio of 4.74, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.76. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.25 and a 1 year high of $110.11.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 1.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. Analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.98%.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 32 towns in the United Kingdom; and metropolitan markets in the states of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

