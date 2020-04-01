Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Buys Shares of 2,699 Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MYE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Myers Industries during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Myers Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Myers Industries by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Myers Industries in the third quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MYE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Myers Industries from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Myers Industries from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Myers Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

NYSE:MYE opened at $10.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.42 million, a P/E ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.89. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.91 and a 1-year high of $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The company had revenue of $116.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.57 million. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is currently 69.23%.

Myers Industries Profile

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Material Handling segment provides plastic reusable material handling containers, pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, storage and organization products, and rotationally-molded plastic tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling applications; welded steel service carts, platform trucks, mobile work centers, racks, and cabinets; plastic trim and interior parts used in the production of seat components, consoles, and other applications in the recreational vehicle, marine, and industrial markets; and plastic fuel containers, portable marine fuel tanks and water containers, ammunition containers, and storage totes under the Buckhorn, Akro-Mils, Jamco Products, Ameri-Kart, and Scepter brands.

