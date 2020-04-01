Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Buys New Shares in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 107.7% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 259.0% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. 95.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on OLLI. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Loop Capital downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $75.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.40.

OLLI stock opened at $46.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.18. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $28.83 and a 12 month high of $103.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.87.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $422.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.08 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 12.69%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, SVP Omar Segura sold 16,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $728,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 1,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $66,641.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,955.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,885 shares of company stock valued at $804,891. Corporate insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.