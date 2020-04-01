Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Buys New Position in Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABEO. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 58.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 16,234 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 3.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 635,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 22,801 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 123.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 31,883 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,635,000.

ABEO opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. Abeona Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $8.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.76 and its 200 day moving average is $2.77.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. As a group, analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics Inc will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ABEO shares. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright started coverage on Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.50.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

