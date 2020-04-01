Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Buys New Holdings in Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colony Capital by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 41,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Colony Capital by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 762,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Colony Capital by 244.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 136,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 96,868 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Colony Capital by 5.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 188,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 9,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Colony Capital by 7.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,959,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,795,000 after acquiring an additional 139,379 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

CLNY stock opened at $1.75 on Wednesday. Colony Capital Inc has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $6.14. The company has a market cap of $891.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.43 and a 200 day moving average of $4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.14). Colony Capital had a negative return on equity of 28.50% and a negative net margin of 43.50%. The company had revenue of $552.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Colony Capital’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Colony Capital Inc will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 25.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Colony Capital’s payout ratio is currently 88.00%.

In other Colony Capital news, CEO Thomas Barrack, Jr. bought 73,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.72 per share, with a total value of $640,553.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Barrack, Jr. bought 62,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.04 per share, with a total value of $752,018.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colony Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Colony Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Colony Capital from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The Company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies.

