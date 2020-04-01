Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Buys 33,355 Shares of J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE:JCP)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE:JCP) by 681.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,249 shares of the department store operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,355 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in J C Penney were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in J C Penney in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in J C Penney by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 578,410 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 62,871 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in J C Penney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in J C Penney by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 3,063,821 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after buying an additional 1,459,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in J C Penney by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,402,004 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 44,229 shares in the last quarter. 56.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JCP. ValuEngine raised J C Penney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of J C Penney in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised J C Penney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Shares of JCP stock opened at $0.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.60 and a 200-day moving average of $0.90. J C Penney Company Inc has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $1.51. The company has a market cap of $117.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.59.

J C Penney (NYSE:JCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The department store operator reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.19. J C Penney had a negative net margin of 2.40% and a negative return on equity of 27.83%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that J C Penney Company Inc will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. C. Penney Company, Inc, through its subsidiary J. C. Penney Corporation, Inc, sells merchandise through department stores. The company primarily sells family apparel and footwear, accessories, fine and fashion jewelry, beauty products, and home furnishings; and provides services, including styling salon, optical, portrait photography, and custom decorating services.

