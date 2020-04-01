Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires Shares of 506 Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 137.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 10,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 6,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 226,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,134,000 after buying an additional 18,813 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AIT shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered Applied Industrial Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Sidoti boosted their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.40.

AIT opened at $45.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.29. Applied Industrial Technologies has a one year low of $30.66 and a one year high of $70.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.21.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $833.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

