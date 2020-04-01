Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires Shares of 3,281 Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,281 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BPFH. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 47.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. 93.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BPFH opened at $7.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $601.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.05. Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc has a 52-week low of $5.18 and a 52-week high of $13.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.25 and a 200 day moving average of $11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $82.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.60 million. Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 19.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Private Financial news, EVP Paul M. Simons bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $51,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,881 shares in the company, valued at $183,280.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Dechellis purchased 7,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $56,521.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

BPFH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub lowered Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

