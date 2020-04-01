Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires Shares of 1,546 Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRTN. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marten Transport during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 395.4% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Marten Transport during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 4,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marten Transport during the 4th quarter valued at about $374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRTN opened at $20.52 on Wednesday. Marten Transport, Ltd has a 52 week low of $16.01 and a 52 week high of $23.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.07.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $217.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Marten Transport’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marten Transport, Ltd will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from Marten Transport’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 6,250 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $111,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,389.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

MRTN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Marten Transport from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Marten Transport in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Marten Transport has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.75.

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

