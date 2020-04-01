Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires New Stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Universal Display by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Display during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Coastline Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 9,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. 65.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Universal Display alerts:

In other Universal Display news, Director Cynthia Jane Comparin purchased 645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $154.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,491.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Display from to in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Universal Display from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.45.

Shares of OLED opened at $131.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 45.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.64. Universal Display Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.11 and a fifty-two week high of $230.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.44.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $101.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.53 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 34.13% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The business’s revenue was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.